Delhi: Tutor held for beating minor student for not doing homework

The police, after conducting their inquiry and medical examination of the victim, arrested the tutor from his residence.

A 23-year-old tutor was arrested from South-West Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area for allegedly beating one of his students for not completing his homework. An FIR has been registered against the tutor under Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act at Vasant Kunj (north) police station.

Additional DCP (south-west) Amit Goyal said, “We have registered an FIR after we received a complaint and arrested the accused identified as Bhuwan Kumar.”

The complainant informed the police that she has two children — 10-year-old son and five-year-old daughter. “Kumar teaches a group of 10 students, including her elder son for the last few years. Few days ago, she enrolled her daughter and she also started going. On April 9, the girl went to her tuition class and after returning home, she told her parents that she was beaten up by her tutor for not doing her homework,” a senior police officer said.

The woman has alleged that she later discovered multiple bruises on her body and informed her father, who in turn approached the police. Police registered an FIR on the matter. “During investigation, police found that a few days ago, Kumar had given homework to the students and they were to show it to him on April 9. The victim also did her homework, but could not finish a part of it. That’s why Kumar beat her,” said an officer.

The police, after conducting their inquiry and medical examination of the victim, arrested the tutor from his residence. “We booked him under section 23 of Juvenile Justice Act, 1986. He was later released on bail,” the officer said.