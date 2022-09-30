Delhi: Tunnel work begins at Anand Vihar phase II Rapid Rail Station

After successfully completing the first phase of tunneling, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is moving into the next phase to construct a 1.5 km long tunnel from Anand Vihar to New Ashok Nagar.

The 90 meters long machine Sudarshan 4.1 (TBM) has completed tunnel boring of half the total distance of around three km long tunnel, the officials said.

#RRTS tunnelling work for India’s 1st Regional Rail moves into the next phase with the construction of around 1.5 km long tunnel by Sudarshan 4.1 (Tunnel Boring Machine) from Anand Vihar to New Ashok Nagar. #TransformingIndia #NewIndia @officialncrtc pic.twitter.com/WMC62CNNSs — Urban Transport (@ut_MoHUA) September 29, 2022

“Two Sudarshans (TBMs) are in operation to construct two 3 km long parallel tunnels from Anand Vihar station towards New Ashok Nagar. Out of this, the first Sudarshan, 4.1 has already bored 1.5 km tunnel to date, while the second Sudarshan, 4.2 has also constructed about one kilometre of tunnel so far,” the officials added.

The NCRTC said that to retrieve these, after the completion of the construction of the tunnels, a retrieving shaft has been built near the New Ashok Nagar station, from where the corridor gets elevated.

Besides, the NCRTC also has plans to construct two km long parallel tunnels from Anand Vihar to Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, which will terminate in front of the Vaishali Metro Station. At present, one Sudarshan, 4.3 is boring a tunnel, and the other Sudarshan, 4.4 is in the final stages of assembling which will soon be launched to construct the tunnel, the officials said.

Tunnel rings are made underground by TBM with the help of tunnel segments. Seven (7) tunnel segments are generally used to form a tunnel ring. Due to the large rolling stock and a high design speed of 180 mph, the width of RRTS tunnels is being constructed as 6.5 m. diameter. Compared to the metro systems, this is for the first time that a tunnel of such a large size is being constructed in the country.

For the movement of trains in the underground parts of the Rapid Rail Stations, two parallel tunnels are being built including a cross passage at every 250 m distance in the underground section for safety of passenger in case of any emergency. The tunnel will also have a side walkway of 60 cm-90 cm wide which will assist in maintenance activities as well as in case of emergency. Ventilation ducts will also be provided to ensure the movement of air in the tunnel, the officials said.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is 82 km long, of which 14 km is in Delhi. The Delhi Section has four stations Jangpura, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar, with only Anand Vihar station being underground.