3 dead as massive fire breaks out in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad

Three people were killed in a massive fire at a residential building in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad Extension early on Friday. Rescue teams managed to pull six people out of the building and shift them to a nearby hospital with assistance from the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), officials said. The building was located in Gali No. 1 near Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyam Marg under the jurisdiction of Okhla Fire Station-I.

#WATCH | Delhi: Three people died after a massive fire broke out in a building in Tughlakabad Extension area during the early hours of Friday. Visuals from the spot. https://t.co/KqSJGbqTEO pic.twitter.com/dY9aQl5rgE — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

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DFS Assistant Divisional Officer Yashwant Singh Meena was quoted as saying by ANI the structure consists of a ground floor and five upper storeys. He noted that the building is situated in a narrow lane, making firefighting and rescue operations more difficult.

Fire department officials said multiple calls reporting a fire and people trapped inside the building were received between 2:35 am and 2:37 am.

Following the alerts, the department deployed three water tenders, two water bowsers, a breathing support unit and a Quick Response Vehicle. As more distress calls came in, an additional water tender/light fire unit was sent to the location.

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Initial findings suggested that the blaze started in vehicles parked inside the premises. Firefighters immediately began rescue efforts after receiving information that several residents were trapped.

At 3:45 am, officials reported that the fire had been brought under control. Fifteen minutes later, at 4:00 am, the DFS issued a stop message, signalling the completion of firefighting operations, although rescue work continued.

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The incident comes just days after a fire at a bread & breakfast killed 23 people in South Delhi.

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