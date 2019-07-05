Delhi: Trying to kill herself, woman saved by cops

Delhi Police Thursday managed to get to a 36-year-old woman who allegedly attempted suicide by hanging herself from a fan at her South Delhi residence.

Advertising

Police said they received a PCR call regarding the woman having locked herself in her room, following which they rushed to the spot.

The woman had locked her 8-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter in another room, while her third child and husband were not at home when the incident took place.

“The children shouted from the window of the room to alert the neighbours, who then made the PCR call,” said a police officer.

Advertising

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said, “The beat officer immediately called a welder from a lane nearby, and he cut the grilled window of the room. The personnel entered the room within minutes and cut the chunni using which the woman had hanged herself. She was rushed to a hospital… she is stated to be critical.”

Kumar said that the woman’s statement has not been recorded yet, but conversations with her husband have revealed that the couple had a “petty fight over finances earlier that day”.

“Prima facie it appears it was a decision taken by her in the heat of the moment. We have not recovered a note from the room. Further investigation is underway,” said a police officer.