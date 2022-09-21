scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Delhi: Truck runs over 6 persons sleeping on road divider, 4 killed

The driver fled after the accident and is yet to be arrested.

The police is trying to contact the families of the deceased. (File/representational)

A speeding truck ran over six persons sleeping on a road divider in Delhi’s Shahdara in the early hours of Wednesday, killing four and injuring two. The driver fled after the accident and is yet to be arrested. Police teams have been deployed to identify the driver and nab him. A PCR call about the accident was made at 1.51 am from the DTC depot in the Seemapuri area.

“The truck driver was driving rashly and negligently speeding when he hit six persons. Four were immediately taken to GTB Hospital by the police but two of them died. Two other persons were admitted, but one died during treatment and the other was declared brought dead,” said R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara).

The deceased persons were identified as Kareen (52), Chotte Khan (25), Shah Alam (38), and Rahul (45). The injured, Manish and Pradeep, are undergoing treatment.

The police is trying to contact the families of the deceased. Teams have been formed to trace the vehicle and catch the accused. A road traffic accident case has been registered against unknown persons.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 08:53:54 am
