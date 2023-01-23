One killed, two injured after trucks mows into them

A 60-year-old man died while two other persons were severely injured after a truck ran over them in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area Sunday evening. Police said the three victims were stuck under the truck for a while as it fell on the side and the locals were unable to pull the victims out. Teams of Delhi Fire Services were called to the spot.

A rescue operation was led by officials and a crane was used to move the truck and rescue the three persons. As per police, the truck was speeding when it ran over the three persons. It then fell on its side as it was carrying a lot of bricks.

Harendra Kumar Singh, DCP (Outernorth), said, “The three persons were rescued in time. They were all sent to the hospital. One of them had died on the spot, the others are undergoing treatment. They were all walking on the side of the road when the truck came. We will take legal action in the case. The truck is being seized.”

The deceased, aged around 60, hasn’t been identified yet. Police are questioning locals in the area. The other two persons have been identified as Maya Singh (60) and Sukhbir Singh (65). Both of them sustained injuries to their leg and are stable, said police.