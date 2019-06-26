Delhi Triple murder: Two held, police recover Rs 63,000 and two gold bangles

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested from Gurgaon in connection with the murders of a senior citizen couple and their nursing attendant in Vasant Vihar. Police have recovered Rs 63,000 and two gold bangles from their possession.

According to police, the arrested persons have been identified as Preeti Sehrawat and Manoj Bhatt. “The arrest was made after the inter-state cell of crime branch was informed by the family members of the deceased, Vishnu Mathur (80) and his wife Shashi Mathur (75), that a woman, who is the daughter of Shashi’s friend came to their home around a year ago. She is staying in Gurgaon and police then conducted a raid and arrested them, ” a senior police officer said.

The three, police said, were found dead when a domestic help, Babli, arrived Sunday morning. She was employed to clean the house while another deceased Khushboo Nautiyal had been taking care of an ailing Shashi since August 18 last year.

Police said that around 8.30 am when Babli arrived at the first-floor DDA flat, she saw blood oozing from beneath the door. She informed neighbours and they opened the door, which was bolted from outside. Police said the neighbours first found Khushboo’s body inside the drawing room and then saw the bodies of the couple in their bedroom.