Delhi: Trio assaults man in suspected case of road rage, one arrested

In a suspected case of road rage in South Delhi’s Saket, a 33-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by three people on Saturday, the Delhi Police said, adding that his turban fell off during the scuffle. One person was later arrested.

The complainant, Narendra Singh, was travelling on his scooter near Saket metro station when the accused attacked him before fleeing the spot, officers said. The arrested accused was the driver of the other vehicle whom the police identified as Shobhit Sejwal (24).

Singh was waiting at the traffic light around 3.15 pm when a car hit him, officers said, while Sejwal was accompanied by his sister and their friend. Singh alleged that when he stopped the accused, they started arguing with him. The two parties got into a scuffle, during which Singh’s turban came undone and fell on the ground.

The accused then left their car and fled from the spot. Singh called the police and was sent to Safdarjung Hospital. He was medically examined and his statement was recorded.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (south) said, “Based on the complaint, we registered a case under sections of rash driving, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and outraging religious feelings.”

The police said the owner of the car, Shakti Sejwal, lives in Lado Sarai. His son Shobhit was driving it at the time of the incident. Search is underway for his sister and their friend.

Singh lives with his family in Khanpur area and works at a private firm in Vasant Kunj.