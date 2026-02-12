In Delhi trial courts, marginal rise in sanctioned strength of judges even as case pendency rises by a lakh per year

This magistrate court is not alone. Across Delhi’s trial courts, 31 out of over 300 female judges are on long leaves. While 15 are on six-month maternity leave, another 13 are on childcare leave for periods spanning between one and six months.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 10:22 AM IST
court caseIn the last decade, the difference between newly instituted and disposed of cases has risen by over one lakh every year on an average, while the working strength rose slowly. (AI-generated image/Gemini)
Make us preferred source on Google

A magistrate court judge in Karkardooma Court is on leave for 40 days till February-end. With 40 cases listed for each day, most are being adjourned and litigants are being given other dates.

This magistrate court is not alone. Across Delhi’s trial courts, 31 out of over 300 female judges are on long leaves. While 15 are on six-month maternity leave, another 13 are on childcare leave for periods spanning between one and six months.

Two male judges, on the other hand, are on paternity leave for about half a month and two others are on month-long earned or compensatory leave. Overall, about 5% of the 736 current judges are on long leaves.

Currently, a staggering 161 judicial posts lie vacant. While the sanctioned strength of judges in the city’s trial court as of 2025 is 897, the working strength is 736, as per the National Judicial Data Grid.

In 2014-end, the sanctioned strength in Delhi’s trial courts was 793. At the same time, in the last decade, the difference between newly instituted and disposed of cases has risen by over one lakh every year on an average, while the working strength rose slowly.

From 2018 to 2025, the difference between the cases instituted and disposed of was 1.3 lakh a year on an average. In 2019, the sanctioned strength of judges was 758. Currently there are 16 lakh pending cases in the city’s trial courts and each judge, on an average, has a pendency of 2,170 cases.

Reports from the Capital’s district courts also show that the number of pending cases in January 2005 was 4.7 lakh. At this time, the working strength of judges was close to 280 in three court complexes — meaning each judge had a pendency of an average of 1,670 cases.

Story continues below this ad

Today, Delhi has seven court complexes and each judge, on an average, hears 1.3 times the number of cases they heard two decades ago as the working strength has not kept up.

Session courts in Delhi are hearing a handful of cases per day, but magistrate courts have cause lists, which schedule up to 80 cases a day at times. The picture is even more grim when one looks at digital traffic courts and cheque bounce courts, which sometimes hear up to 300 cases a day.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement