In Delhi trial courts, marginal rise in sanctioned strength of judges even as case pendency rises by a lakh per year

In the last decade, the difference between newly instituted and disposed of cases has risen by over one lakh every year on an average, while the working strength rose slowly. (AI-generated image/Gemini)

A magistrate court judge in Karkardooma Court is on leave for 40 days till February-end. With 40 cases listed for each day, most are being adjourned and litigants are being given other dates.

This magistrate court is not alone. Across Delhi’s trial courts, 31 out of over 300 female judges are on long leaves. While 15 are on six-month maternity leave, another 13 are on childcare leave for periods spanning between one and six months.

Two male judges, on the other hand, are on paternity leave for about half a month and two others are on month-long earned or compensatory leave. Overall, about 5% of the 736 current judges are on long leaves.