Delhi: Trauma centre-hospital to be built near proposed Jewar airport

A trauma centre and a multi speciality hospital will be constructed near the upcoming international airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Jewar. A proposal was sent in August last year by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh highlighting the need of a dedicated medical centre before the airport is functional. In a meeting with the state health minister Jai Pratap Singh on Tuesday, officials were told the work on the trauma centre is likely to begin in the next 1.5 months.

“There are several key aspects behind the construction of a trauma centre in this region. Firstly, such a setup will immensely help people in the interior region. Several people who get injured in accidents will not have to be rushed to far off places, and they can receive immediate treatment here. Most importantly, with the Jewar Airport coming up, there can be testing facilities for international passengers landing here. It will aid the development infrastructure of the region,” said Dhirendra Singh.

A plot of approximately 8,000 sq metres has been allotted free of cost by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for the construction of medical facilities, said the legislator.

“As the first flight has been scheduled to take off from the airport in 2023, there is a need to look into medical services of incoming international passengers. Apart from that, the population of the area is set to increase in lakhs, and there will be residential and commercial activities. Hence there is a need for an international level multi-speciality in the vicinity of the airport,” said the proposal written by the MLA in August last year.