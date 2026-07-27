‘Our kids will spread the word’: Delhi transporters turn to Gen Z for E20 fuel protest

To build momentum for their August 4 protest march to Parliament against ethanol-blended petrol, Delhi’s transporters are turning to an unlikely ally: Gen Z. They plan to enlist their children to create reels, amplify their message on social media, and rally support among young transporters and taxi drivers for the agitation.

Sanjay Samrat, president of the Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, said the idea emerged after the student-led protests at Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak.

“After the students’ protest (at Jantar Mantar), we saw the support they mobilised through the internet. Many of us transporters are old and not tech-savvy… I don’t know how to use Instagram and post videos online. So, we decided to ask our children to spread the word among young transporters and drivers active on social media,” Samrat said.