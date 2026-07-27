‘Our kids will spread the word’: Delhi transporters turn to Gen Z for E20 fuel protest

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To build momentum for their August 4 protest march to Parliament against ethanol-blended petrol, Delhi’s transporters are turning to an unlikely ally: Gen Z. They plan to enlist their children to create reels, amplify their message on social media, and rally support among young transporters and taxi drivers for the agitation.
Sanjay Samrat, president of the Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, said the idea emerged after the student-led protests at Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak.
“After the students’ protest (at Jantar Mantar), we saw the support they mobilised through the internet. Many of us transporters are old and not tech-savvy… I don’t know how to use Instagram and post videos online. So, we decided to ask our children to spread the word among young transporters and drivers active on social media,” Samrat said.
He further said the Delhi Police has called them for a meeting on Monday to discuss the protest. “The aim is not to create a ruckus. Our protest is against the forcible implementation of ethanol-blended petrol without giving the public, especially those with older vehicle models not fit for such fuel, an option.”
Samrat also stressed that they are not against the government. “We are raising an important issue which matters not only to us, but to the citizens of the entire country who drive and use a car. So, once we get permission from the police, we will start a campaign on social media and take help from the younger generation.”
Bobby Jitendra, a member of the association, said the group was wary after seeing videos of people allegedly being assaulted during the Jantar Mantar protest and wanted to secure permission before taking to the streets.
“If we use social media, we can mobilise support within five or six days. But we want to follow the proper process first so that no one suffers any loss,” he said.
A key demand of the association is an independent review of the E20 ethanol blending policy.
Jitendra said, “Instead of converting entire fuel stations to ethanol, the government should install one or two ethanol dispensers. Those who want pure petrol or diesel should be able to buy it, while those who want ethanol-blended fuel can choose that…”
Another member, Manish Thakur, who runs a luxury rental car service, claimed E20 petrol had reduced engine performance and mileage in some vehicles. “Why were we paying Rs 170 per litre for a blended petrol?” he asked.
Referring to a recent court case involving a consumer and a car manufacturer, he said it raised questions about the readiness of vehicles for ethanol-blended fuel. “We are told new vehicles are compatible with ethanol-blended fuel. If that is so, why did the court direct the company to replace the vehicle? That suggests problems still exist.”
The association claimed an internal survey found only four or five petrol pumps in Delhi selling pure petrol. It said its union represents more than 1.5 lakh transporters, including truck operators, taxi drivers and car owners.
Samrat said the association would not seek political backing for the protest. “We will not seek support from any political party or approach the Cockroach Janta Party. We want to hold a peaceful protest and will soon give a call on social media to create campaigns, requesting people to join in large numbers against ethanol-blended petrol.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram