Transport operators have questioned the government’s measures to curb air pollution in Delhi and the NCR amid restrictions on older diesel vehicles, including BS-IV models, pressure to switch to electric vehicles and uncertainty over the future of CNG vehicles.
Members of the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association plan to hold a protest outside the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday to press for their demands, saying that years of investment in their businesses were at risk, leaving them struggling to pay vehicle EMIs and support their families.
“Many Delhi-based bus and taxi operators have registered their vehicles out of the city because of registration-related issues. They are now facing major difficulties in plying their vehicles in Delhi and NCR. Taxis from Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring states are also unable to enter Delhi, leaving many passengers travelling to the airport facing difficulties following the ban on BS-IV taxis,” association president Sanjay Samrat told The Indian Express.
Delhi has imposed restrictions on vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards until January 31, in view of rising air pollution.
He claimed that the bans and restrictions had affected the livelihoods of more than 1 lakh bus and taxi drivers. “We are not against environmental protection, but taking away the livelihoods of lakhs of people in the name of the environment is not justified. On the one hand, the government talks about generating employment, while on the other, its policies are pushing transport operators, who have spent years building their businesses, to the brink of financial ruin,” Samrat said.
“In the past five years, the tourist transport business has already faced difficulties due to the three-four years of the Covid pandemic. Drivers who were gradually recovering from their losses are now being asked to stay at home for another three-four months as they cannot operate in Delhi and the NCR. How will they pay their EMIs, and how will they earn a livelihood?” he said.
The demands
The association has demanded that BS-IV diesel taxis and buses be allowed to operate for the remainder of their valid registration periods. Alternatively, it has sought a national compensation policy under which commercial drivers across the country would be provided compensation of Rs 1 crore.
The association has also sought protection for existing CNG commercial vehicles, arguing that operators who invested in such vehicles when CNG was promoted as an environmentally friendly alternative should not be left facing another round of uncertainty.
“First, the government is compulsorily shifting to electric vehicles, and now it is not providing clarity on the future of CNG commercial vehicles,” Samrat said.
He also said they want the E20 fuel policy reviewed and adequate alternative fuel options to be made available.
He has also sought an early high-level meeting involving association representatives, the Delhi Chief Minister, the Environment and Transport Ministers, and the chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to discuss their concerns and work towards a long-term solution.
Samrat said transport operators should not be forced to bear the entire cost of the transition to cleaner mobility, particularly when thousands of small operators depend on their vehicles as their primary source of income.
“The central argument is that environmental protection and the livelihoods of commercial vehicle owners and drivers must be addressed together, rather than through policies that leave those dependent on the transport sector facing financial uncertainty,” Samrat added.