Transport operators have questioned the government’s measures to curb air pollution in Delhi and the NCR amid restrictions on older diesel vehicles, including BS-IV models, pressure to switch to electric vehicles and uncertainty over the future of CNG vehicles.

Members of the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association plan to hold a protest outside the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday to press for their demands, saying that years of investment in their businesses were at risk, leaving them struggling to pay vehicle EMIs and support their families.

“Many Delhi-based bus and taxi operators have registered their vehicles out of the city because of registration-related issues. They are now facing major difficulties in plying their vehicles in Delhi and NCR. Taxis from Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring states are also unable to enter Delhi, leaving many passengers travelling to the airport facing difficulties following the ban on BS-IV taxis,” association president Sanjay Samrat told The Indian Express.