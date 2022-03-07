Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to launch 100 new AC CNG buses today

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet will get hundred more air-conditioned low-floor buses, which will run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and a new electric bus. The new buses will be launched by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Monday at 10.30 am at the IP depot.

With the addition of these new buses, the vehicle count will reach up to 200. In January, the Delhi government inaugurated 100 new buses, including electric ones.

According to transport officials, the new AC CNG buses will be equipped with state of art features and facilities such as CCTV cameras, panic buttons for women’s safety, bus kneeling with ramp facilities among others.

The 12-metre low floor buses will be fully compliant with BS-VI emission standards. The buses will also live video streaming in case of emergency and will have a fire detection and suppression system to protect the passengers from any kind of fire. Besides, these buses will be directly monitored by the Central Command Control room. The 100 news buses will also have dedicated pink seats for woman passengers.

The transport department will add 100 news buses equipped with new-age techniques every month to provide seamless connectivity to the people of Delhi.

The Delhi government currently operates 3,670 buses under DTC and 3,033 buses under the cluster bus services. The government further targets to add 5,000 more buses to the city’s fleet.