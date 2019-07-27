Delhi transport minister Gahlot remains firm on four names for Metro panel, sends reminder to DMRC

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote to DMRC chief Mangu Singh Friday seeking a “confirmation” on the proposal to induct four AAP government nominees, including AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha, to the corporation’s board of directors.

Gahlot wrote that it has been over 11 days but the DMRC has not responded to the letter that conveyed the decision of the Delhi government. The two other nominees are Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairman Jasmine Shah and Naveen Gupta, former president of ICAI and son of AAP Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta. “I would like to advise that the Board of DMRC passes the necessary resolution(s), appointing the said four nominee directors on the board of DMRC. We would appreciate a prompt confirmation from your end in the aforesaid regard within three working days. If, for any reason, DMRC is unable to comply… reasons thereof may be communicated immediately,” he wrote.

The Centre has opposed the AAP government’s decision. Both the Delhi government and the Centre are equal equity holders in the DMRC. In his letter, Gahlot asserted that the Companies Act, 2013, “expressly obliges the Board of a government company (like DMRC) to appoint directors nominated by the state government by virtue of their shareholding in the said government company”.

Singh did not respond to calls or messages seeking a comment.