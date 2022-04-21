Delhi transport minister constitutes committee to look into fire incidents in DTC buses

With four incidents of fire being reported in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses over the last two months, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has constituted a six-member committee to look into the matter.

“Safety of every citizen in Delhi is our priority. In light of recent fire incidents in DTC buses a committee of technical experts and officers has been constituted to identify the root cause of these incidents and suggest remedial measures,” Gahlot tweeted Thursday.

The committee has Special Commissioner (Operations) Transport as its Chairman.

It is supposed to submit an interim report within 15 days of the constitution and file a final report within 30 days.

In a notice Thursday, Gahlot said, “Four incidents of fire in DTC buses in the last two months have raised safety concerns. It is essential to constitute a committee to investigate the recent incidents of fire in DTC buses, identify the root causes, review the modalities of repair and maintenance, scrutiny and checks of buses at the various levels of officials and suggest the remedial measures.”

On Wednesday night, a DTC bus near the Delhi Assembly had caught fire.

Earlier, another DTC bus had caught fire in Southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur area. The fire broke out in the engine of the bus. No casualties were reported.

Officials had then said it was a very old bus bought 12 years ago, and was running after its Annual Maintenance Contract(AMC).

“The bus is under police custody. We have not filed any police complaint so far but the DTC constitutes a committee that diagnoses the bus and files a report when such fire incidents take place. The committee will study and analyse the fault, reasons for fire and if its a fault from the side of the manufacturers, Tata motors, they will pay damages for the losses incurred,” a senior DTC official had said then.