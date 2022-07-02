Delhi: Transport dept nod to fare revision for autos, taxis

The transport department has given in-principle approval to hike the fare prices of auto-rickshaw and taxis by Rs 1.50 and Rs 15 respectively. The proposals will now be placed in the next cabinet meeting for the final nod, said officials.

Following the protests by auto and taxi drivers in April against the hiked CNG prices, the Delhi Transport Minister constituted a 13-member committee for fare revision.

Officials said that the committee had recommended a Rs 1.50 hike per km for auto-rickshaw and up to 60 per cent in taxi fares. The committee submitted its report in May.

Currently, the starting meter rate in autos is Rs 25 which will increase to Rs 30, and Rs 11 will be charged for each km instead of the current Rs 9.50. For AC taxis, meter charges will climb from Rs 25 to Rs 40 and for non-AC taxis from Rs 14 to Rs 17, said officials. After the hike, each kilometre price will be increased from Rs 17 to Rs 14, said officials.

While auto-rickshaw fares were last revised in 2019 and came into effect in 2020, taxi fares were last revised in 2013.