Delhi transport department invites tender from fleet owners to train women as taxi drivers

August 3, 2022 2:32:33 pm
The Delhi transport department has begun the process of providing free training to women who want to work as taxi drivers and invited expression of interest from fleet owners/aggregators operating in the national capital for the training of those interested.
The expenditure incurred on the training will be shared between the transport department and the aggregators in a 50:50 ratio, according to the notice.
The department asked aggregators to submit their acceptance by August 15. It has also shared a form on its website where the eligible and interested women seeking employment can apply online till the same date.
The training will be conducted at the in-house driving training centres set up by the government at Burari, Loni and Sarai Kale Khan, said officials. Officials said after successful training, the woman drivers will be provided jobs by the fleet owners/aggregating companies.
Officials also said the government aims to induct around 1,000 women and the main motive behind the initiative is to increase the women participation in the public fleet. Besides providing jobs, it can increase the safety of women travelling and working late at night, they said.
“The main objective behind this initiative is to increase the job opportunities for women in Delhi’s public transport and make them an important part of the public fleet. We have now inducted women as bus drivers within Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). With the implementation of this initiative, the day is not far when a large number of women would be visible as drivers for various public modes of transportation on Delhi’s roads,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said earlier.
