Where can you scrap your old vehicle in Delhi? Transport department lists authorised scrapping centres

The Delhi transport department has published a list of authorised vehicle scrappers to help people get their ‘overage’ vehicles scrapped under the government’s scrappage policy. The list published on the department’s website has the address and contact details of eight approved scrapping centres.

To control vehicular pollution, the transport department, following a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, deregistered about 1 lakh diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old. It gave the owners of such vehicles a chance to get those scrapped, failing which the department would impound them. But the owners till now were struggling to find authorised vehicle scrappers.

Besides getting their vehicles scrapped, the owners can also get a no-objection certificate (NOC) and sell ‘overage’ vehicles outside the capital. Plans are also afoot so people can convert old vehicles to electric, though that will likely take time.

“The scrappers have offices in Delhi and scrapyards in the NCT and all these are authorised scrappers. If any vehicle owner wants to get their car scrapped, they can call a vendor and someone will come and pick up the vehicle from their doorstep. These yards are also equipped with CCTVs and the owners can see or get a video of their vehicle being scrapped to make sure there is no misuse,” said a senior government official.

The official said people must not go to unauthorised scrap yards as their vehicles “can be used for criminal activities”. Further, on the successful scrapping of the vehicles, the owners would get a ‘scrapping certificate’ which they can produce while purchasing a new vehicle to get a road tax rebate of up to 25 per cent.

The vehicle owners will also get paid for the parts of the vehicle that are in a good condition as well as for iron at Rs 26 per kg, said an official.