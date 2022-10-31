Delhi transport department issues over 3 lakh PUC certificates in 12 days

The Delhi transport department issued around 3.29 lakh pollution under control (PUC) certificates from October 14 to 26 after the Delhi government, considering the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, made these mandatory for vehicles to fuel their vehicles at petrol pumps

According to data shared by the transport department, the highest number of challans (32,474) were issued on the first day of the drive and the lowest on Diwali day (October 24).

Officials said the drive is still going on and PUC certificates are being checked by enforcement teams. The PUC certificates are issued across 954 centres in Delhi. “People still have time to get the PUC certificate which is mandatory. If not, challans will be issued to vehicles without it,” said officials.

In cases where the PUC certificate has expired, a challan will be issued under section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. And if vehicle owners fail to possess PUC certificates, they may face imprisonment of up to six months or fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both, according to the transport department.

The offenders will also be disqualified from holding their licence for three months, according to a recent public notice issued by the department.

If a vehicle is found to be polluting despite having a valid PUC certificate, the certificate will be cancelled and the owner will be directed to obtain a fresh PUC certificate within seven days. Further, all motor vehicles, including compressed natural gas (CNG)-run vehicles, are required to carry valid PUC certificates after the expiry of a period of one year from the date of first registration.