scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Delhi transport department issues over 3 lakh PUC certificates in 12 days

If vehicle owners fail to possess PUC certificates, they may face imprisonment of up to six months or fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both, according to the transport department.

Delhi transport department, Delhi, bus lane, bus lane enforcement drive, Delhi news, Delhi latest news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsAccording to data shared by the transport department, the highest number of challans (32,474) were issued on the first day of the drive and the lowest on Diwali day (October 24).(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi transport department issued around 3.29 lakh pollution under control (PUC) certificates from October 14 to 26 after the Delhi government, considering the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, made these mandatory for vehicles to fuel their vehicles at petrol pumps

According to data shared by the transport department, the highest number of challans (32,474) were issued on the first day of the drive and the lowest on Diwali day (October 24).

Also Read |How to get PUC certificate renewed in Delhi and what happens if you don’t have one

Officials said the drive is still going on and PUC certificates are being checked by enforcement teams. The PUC certificates are issued across 954 centres in Delhi. “People still have time to get the PUC certificate which is mandatory. If not, challans will be issued to vehicles without it,” said officials.

In cases where the PUC certificate has expired, a challan will be issued under section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. And if vehicle owners fail to possess PUC certificates, they may face imprisonment of up to six months or fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both, according to the transport department.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

The offenders will also be disqualified from holding their licence for three months, according to a recent public notice issued by the department.

More from Delhi

If a vehicle is found to be polluting despite having a valid PUC certificate, the certificate will be cancelled and the owner will be directed to obtain a fresh PUC certificate within seven days. Further, all motor vehicles, including compressed natural gas (CNG)-run vehicles, are required to carry valid PUC certificates after the expiry of a period of one year from the date of first registration.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 10:30:00 am
Next Story

‘One bowler giving away 43 runs was the main problem’ Without taking Ashwin’s name, Gavaskar names his spell as the turning point against South Africa

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement