Delhi transport department plans high-resolution CCTV cameras at all bus stops

In order to end the manual monitoring and also to keep a close eye on the bus lane discipline violation, the Delhi transport department is planning to install high-resolution CCTV cameras at all the bus queue shelters across the national capital.

Currently, the bus lane discipline violations are monitored by the Delhi transport department’s enforcement team and over 1000 civil defence volunteers have been deployed across the city to ensure that buses run on the extreme left and stop at the designated boxes.

According to a senior official, “We have invited proposals from technology companies for ideas on how we can monitor that the rules are being followed. At present, volunteers and enforcement teams are there but we want some partners with solutions that end the manual monitoring partially or fully. High-resolution cameras or a kind of Integrated traffic management system are in the plan.”

The department has also invited proposals for a technology partner for the surveillance system at the Bus Queue Shelters. “Expression of interest for calling for a technology company to offer ways and means for checking buses in Delhi, ply only on the demarcated bus lanes. Delhi has about 1500 km of roads on which buses ply with about 2500 demarcated bus queue shelters,” read the request for proposals (RPF) issued by the transport department.

“The interested entrepreneurs/startups may kindly send the proposal by July 31,” read the RFP undersigned by the Special Commissioner (Transport) O P Mishra.

The bus lane discipline enforcement drive was launched by the Delhi Government on April 1. So far, 44,000 challans have been issued to drivers for violating the bus lane rules and 1591 of them are bus drivers. The remaining are mostly private vehicles. Further, 526 other vehicles like cars, motorbikes, and three-wheelers were towed away for parking on the bus lanes.