Delhi Transport department gets 77k online applications

The government plans to provide 70 transport-related services online in the coming months. (File)

The Delhi government’s transport department has received over 77,000 applications related to driving licences and registration certificates, among others, since making a clutch of services completely online, eliminating the need for applicants to show up at RTOs, in February.

According to transport department records, 77,421 applications were received between February 19 and March 30, of which 49,683 are listed as approved. The government plans to provide 70 transport-related services online in the coming months.

As per the roadmap, people will eventually have to visit a RTO in case of taking driving tests or to get fitness tests of vehicles as these are services that cannot do away with the physical presence of applicants.