Delhi transport department deploys 2,000 volunteers for bus lane enforcement drive

The Delhi transport department has deployed around 2,000 volunteers, including civil defence personnel, home guards and transport corporation employees, at bus stops as part of its bus lane enforcement drive. According to officials, these volunteers ensure that the buses are stopped at designated areas to pick up the passengers and follow all the rules.

The volunteers at bus stops carry a register book to note violators. They also make sure that the buses halt only at stops designated for the purpose and no other vehicles are parked at bus stops.

Auto-rickshaws, taxis, and all private vehicles have been allowed to pick and drop passengers at points around 75 meters ahead of designated bus queue shelters.

Besides, the bus marshals click pictures of any obstructions on the way towards the bus queue shelters, bus lanes or no tolerance zone. “There is a WhatsApp group of enforcement team at the command control centre and the bus marshals click the pictures and send these on the WhatsApp ground along with details like bus number, route the bus was plying on etc. They also send the time and date with the picture following which the enforcement team takes action and penalises the bus driver for violating bus lane discipline,” said an official. A fine of Rs 10,000 is imposed for violating the bus lane rules.

The bus lane enforcement drive began in April to improve road safety, and reduce congestion. Under this drive, the buses have to drive on the extreme left side of the road marked as bus lanes.

Till May 31, 378 vehicles were towed for improper parking in bus lanes and 22,912 parking challans were issued for improper parking and 902 challans were issued against bus drivers, including 369 cluster and 425 DTC bus drivers.

The transport department is also planning to notify no-tolerance zones on the city roads during peak hours from 7:30 am-11 am and 4:30 pm-8:30 pm except for vehicles taking a left turn.