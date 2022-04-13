Delhi: Transport department collects Rs 11.20 lakh fines under bus lane enforcement drive

The Delhi government’s transport department has so far collected Rs 11.20 lakh through fines under its ‘bus lane enforcement drive’, said officials.

Around 20 cars and autorickshaw drivers were slapped with fines of Rs 10,000 each for parking vehicles on bus bays and collected Rs 2 lakh as fines on the first day of the drive against cars, autos and two-wheelers, said officials. Besides, the department has so far fined 92 drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), cluster and other buses so far and received Rs 9.20 lakh as fines, added the officials.

The first phase of the ‘bus lane enforcement drive’ began on April 1 and it was restricted to bus drivers. The transport department gave time to other vehicles to learn about the rules and not park the vehicles on bus bays.

The enforcement team has now started an intensive drive against autos, cars and bikes parked inappropriately on bus bays and started removing them from the lanes dedicated for buses.

Officials said that if any vehicles are found parked on lanes dedicated for buses, they will be towed by the department and a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.

In the first phase, the drive was launched in 15 corridors, including Dwarka crossing to Janakpuri, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur, and Aurobindo Marg to Andheria More crossing. Overall, the department has selected 46 corridors spanning around 474 km for the implementation of the drive.

Around 138 teams have been deployed on the ground to strictly enforce the drive and rules properly on the ground. The government’s main aim behind the drive is to reduce traffic jams.

Officials said the department deployed a nodal officer from the enforcement wing at the headquarters to oversee the drive. The enforcement teams tasked with the drive click photos and send the geolocation of vehicles violating the rules to a dedicated WhatsApp number, following which a challan is generated/issued centrally.

The government had earlier planned to implement phase two of the drive from April 15 across the Outer Ring Road and other adjoining areas but later it decided to delay it and give time to commuters to learn and understand the process.