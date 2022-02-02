Delhi: Transport department to identify 10 most accident-prone stretches, fix them

The transport department in Delhi has identified about 16 high-risk accident-prone corridors where at least 10 people have been killed every kilometre. It has also found 22 junctions as high-risk for all road users and about 40 intersections and junctions as unsafe for pedestrians and motorcyclists. Of the 40 junctions, 20 are unsafe for pedestrians and 20 for two-wheeler users.

A senior transport official said the department will pick the 10 worst stretches and redevelop its road engineering and make it safer for pedestrians and commuters. IIT-Delhi will be roped in to conduct a survey and study the corridors and for further redesigning.

About 89 per cent of road accident victims are pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists, according to a report shared by the transport department. The department will release the Delhi road crash fatalities report Wednesday.

“The massive number of unknown cases indicate lapses in enforcement in high-risk areas where hit and run cases took place,” said an official. “The data is aimed at curbing accidents and improving road engineering. By making it public, the department will inform and provide guidance to all the city stakeholders for enforcing motorcycle helmets, seat belts, speed management, enhanced enforcement during high-risk times and safer streets for motorcyclists and pedestrians,” added the official.

The report has revealed that road accidents have increased by 13.7 per cent and fatal accidents have seen an uptick by 3.55 per cent in 2021 as opposed to 2020. A total of 4,178 accidents occurred in 2020, of which 1,196 were fatal and 3,662 caused serious injuries. Over the last year, 4,720 accidents took place and 1,239 fatal accidents and 4,273 with injuries were recorded.

Among the 16 high-risk corridors, a total of ten corridors—NH-8-Delhi-Haryana SouthWest border to Pratap Chowk, Delhi Cantonment, G T K Road, Wazirabad road, MB Road, Najafgarh Road, Outer Ring Road, Dr K B Hedgewar road, Rohtak Road, Mathura Road and Ring road are the worst stretch for hit and run cases, and have recorded more than 10 fatalities per km. Seven of these stretches have also become the most dangerous for motorcyclists.

Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, NH-8, G T K Road and Wazirabad Road recorded the highest number of people killed per km and deaths due to hit and run cases. According to the report, in 2020, 82 fatal accidents happened on Outer Ring Road per km, of which 45 were hit and run cases, Ring Road recorded 75 deaths (28 hits and run) and 47 in G T K Road (26 hits and run).

The report has further shown that Mathura Road, Rohtak Road and Ring Road are dangerous for cyclists. Five corridors—G T K Road, Wazirabad, Rohtak, Outer Ring Road and Ring Road—have been identified as the worst stretches for pedestrians. A total of 201 pedestrians were killed on this stretch in 2020. The highest cases of deaths per km were recorded on G T K Road.

Besides, 20 junctions, intersections and locations like Kashmere Gate, Azadpur fruit market, Delhi Gate Junction, Akshardham Metro stations among others have been identified as high-risk areas for pedestrians. Around 20 junctions, including Nirankari Chowk and Mukarba Chowk, across the city, are at high risk for motorists. There are 22 stretches across the city, considered to be highly risky for all users.

According to the report, there is a 43 per cent decline in deaths reported since 2011 and a drop of 25 per cent since 2016. The decline of 18 per cent in road accident deaths since 2019 is likely to be due to the pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown. As many as 605 fatal hit and run cases were recorded in 2020 and of all the deaths, 48 per cent were that of pedestrians and 43 per cent of motorcyclists.

Moreover, vehicles leading to fatal crashes include cars, jeeps, taxis and heavy vehicles, leading to pedestrian and motorists deaths.

Among the total fatal accidents, 175 people were killed by car/jeep/van/taxi, 139 by heavy goods carrier vehicles, 112 by motorcycles, 83 by tempo-tractors, 61 by buses, 29 by autorickshaws, 30 by single-vehicle crashes.

The report has also revealed how pedestrian deaths increased gradually with age for both men and women. The death rate per lakh population was highest among men aged between 65-79 and highest among women aged 70-74 years. Motorcyclists (both riders and pillion riders) accounted for 45 per cent of deaths and pedestrians for 40 per cent of all deaths.

In 2020, road crash deaths occurred majorly on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays between 10 pm to 12 pm and they peaked between 12 pm to 2 am on Sunday.