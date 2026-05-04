Riding a DTC bus? Your feedback may be taken to help improve connectivity, services

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The next time you hop on to a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, your feedback may be taken to rationalise routes. The DTC will soon kick off a public survey to get feedback from the commuters about their feedback on travelling in buses, routes, type of passes they use, and frequency of bus and time of journey, said officials.
The comprehensive study is being undertaken by IIT Delhi under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC), ensuring a robust, data-driven, and optimised redesign of Delhi’s bus network to improve accessibility and service quality, officials added. The route rationalisation covers 121 routes in the East Zone, 181 routes in the West Zone, and 194 routes in the North Zone, as well as ongoing exercise of the South Zone.
Following the survey, officials said, the department will ensure that they have a pool of suggestions to improve bus connectivity. “The survey is being carried out as part of the ongoing route rationalisation exercise for 12 metre buses, so that the DTC can improve connectivity, and address the daily challenges being faced by the bus commuters,” said a DTC official.
Under the survey, details such as name, age, gender, number and type of vehicles owned, trip details and frequency will be collected to get a better picture of the user experience.
The survey will also shed light on commuter preferences and why people, who don’t want to ride public buses, chose a different option for their daily rides Such commuters will be asked if they face challenges related to last mile connectivity, access to bus stops, low frequency of buses on their route, unreliable service, lack information about bus routes, safety concerns, or lack of adequate pedestrian facility to the bus stop and longer travel time.
“The route rationalisation exercise must reflect the on-ground realities of Delhi’s public transport system. By incorporating inputs from experienced DTC drivers, conductors, and depot managers, we can significantly enhance last-mile connectivity and improve the overall passenger experience,” Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh had said earlier.
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