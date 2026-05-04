Riding a DTC bus? Your feedback may be taken to help improve connectivity, services

Following the survey, officials said, the department will ensure that they have a pool of suggestions to improve bus connectivity. (File Photo)

The next time you hop on to a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, your feedback may be taken to rationalise routes. The DTC will soon kick off a public survey to get feedback from the commuters about their feedback on travelling in buses, routes, type of passes they use, and frequency of bus and time of journey, said officials.

The comprehensive study is being undertaken by IIT Delhi under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC), ensuring a robust, data-driven, and optimised redesign of Delhi’s bus network to improve accessibility and service quality, officials added. The route rationalisation covers 121 routes in the East Zone, 181 routes in the West Zone, and 194 routes in the North Zone, as well as ongoing exercise of the South Zone.