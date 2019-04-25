Delhi Transport Corporation bus hits over 10 vehicles, 9 injured

A DTC cluster bus allegedly hit over 10 vehicles when its brakes failed in Central Delhi’s Desh Bandhu Gupta Road Wednesday, injuring nine people. One of them is critical. The errant driver escaped, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered.

DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “We received a PCR call at 6.02 pm about an accident at a signal on New Rohtak Road. On reaching the spot, we found a DTC cluster bus had allegedly rammed five cars, five motorcycles, and a pick-up van.”

Initial investigation found that the bus was coming from Filmistan and heading towards Punjabi Bagh. “It took a U-turn from a signal at Idgah Road and entered New Rohtak Road. Right when the bus was on a slope, the brakes failed. It went barelling down, hitting the vehicles before ramming a divider and coming to a halt,” a senior police officer said.

“The driver has been identified,” Randhawa added. Of the injured, six were taken to Jeewan Mala Hospital and three to Lady Hardinge Hospital.

“Six injured persons came to our hospital and one of them is on ventilator support. He has suffered severe head injuries and chances of his survival are low. We have discharged one patient and four others are availing treatment and are out of danger,” said Dr Naresh Jaiswal, CEO of Jeewan Mala Hospital.