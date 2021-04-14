scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Latest news

Delhi Transport and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot tests positive for Covid-19

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Sisodia have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the other Cabinet ministers are yet to get the jab.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 14, 2021 1:02:38 pm
Kailash GahlotDelhi Transport and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot (file photo)

Delhi Transport and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Gahlot tweeted, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I have home isolated myself. All those who came in contact with me recently please take necessary precautions.”

Gahlot, 46, won his first election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in February 2015, from the Najafgarh constituency. Currently, he holds the Transport, Revenue, Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Information and Technology, and Administrative Reforms portfolios.

Also Read |Delhi active cases up four times in 2 weeks; tally at 43,510 now

Among the Delhi Cabinet Ministers, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tested positive earlier. Both had been admitted to the hospital after their condition deteriorated.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Sisodia have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the other Cabinet ministers are yet to get the jab.

Also Read |Delhi Covid surge: Over 90% ventilators across hospitals occupied

For over the last two days, the city has been recording over 10,000 Covid-19 cases daily, with health experts attributing the reason for the surge to the presence of a more “infectious strain”.

Most of the cases have mild and moderate in nature, with people in the age group of 30 to 50 years being mostly affected. Over 20,000 new Covid cases have been reported in the city in the last two days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 14: Latest News

Advertisement
x