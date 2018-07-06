Delhi: Transfer files stuck, L-G seeks Centre’s advice

L-G Anil Baijal refrained from acting on any file related to the services department through the day, sources told Indian Express. L-G Anil Baijal refrained from acting on any file related to the services department through the day, sources told Indian Express.

As a fresh row erupted over who controls the services department, all file movement on transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the Delhi government came to a halt Thursday. Sources told The Indian Express that L-G Anil Baijal refrained from acting on any file related to the services department through the day. Among the major files, one relating to the promotion of a special secretary in the finance department to the post of secretary got stuck as the L-G did not clear it, said sources.

It is learnt that Baijal has knocked on the door of the Centre for its opinion on the issue. However, there was no official word from Raj Niwas for the second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Baijal will meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at 3 pm Friday. The CM had sought the meeting to seek the L-G’s “support and cooperation in the implementation” of the SC order.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia likely to meet LG tomorrow to discuss verdict

Senior officials also treaded cautiously on the matter due to the “confusion”. Sources also claimed that not all officials were on the same page on the issue of control over services. “Officials are not sure whether to forward the files to the CM or L-G. But this cannot be sustained for too long. Governance will be affected due to the impasse,” said a source.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had declined to clear a file that seeks to empower the ministers to decide on transfer and postings of bureaucrats, citing a 2015 MHA notification that had authorised the L-G to carry out the task. “It appears that the L-G has decided not to act in haste and wait for the Centre’s view, as the judgment is silent on services. However, the judgment also gives enough room to the elected government to assert its supremacy,” said sources.

Kejriwal, in the letter to Baijal, said the elected government plans to issue orders on Friday to all officials for “implementing public welfare schemes and for the implementation of the order”. “We hope we have your kind support for the same. In case you have contrary views on any of the above issues, kindly do let me know. If you so desire, myself and my Cabinet colleagues can come over for a discussion,” he wrote.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App