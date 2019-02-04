Toggle Menu
Over 100 trains delayed due to fog across northern India, thunderstorms expected in Delhi later this week

Delhi Weather Forecast Today: According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperature of the capital region will oscillate between 8ºC and 20ºC on Monday, with moderate fog. The Met department has also predicted thunderstorms between February 7 and 9.

At least 128 trains, some of them bound for Delhi, are reported to be running on delay due to heavy fog. (Source: PTI)

Delhi Weather Forecast Today:  Delhi woke up to a cover of thick fog Monday morning which has affected train and traffic movement. The weather in the capital region has become increasingly cold due to showers last week.

At least 128 trains, some of them bound for Delhi, are running behind schedule due to heavy fog, according to the National Train Enquiry System website.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory to the motorists, urging them to take precautions to avoid mishaps due to fog.

