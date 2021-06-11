scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 11, 2021
Most read

Delhi: Goods truck breaks down in Gokalpuri, leads to traffic jam till Bhajanpura

The Delhi Traffic Police said vehicles including buses and trucks are stuck in the jam and commuters are now being asked to avoid the stretch.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 11, 2021 11:36:29 am
Delhi traffic update, Delhi traffic jam, Golakpuri truck accident, Delhi news, delhi latest news, delhi today news, delhi local news, new delhi news, latest delhi newsTraffic also lined up on Dwarka flyover and NH 48 with a waiting time of at least 8-10 minutes. (Express file photo)

A heavy goods vehicle (HGV) truck broke down on the carriage in Northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri leading to traffic snarls on the carriageway till Bhajanpura, said the police on Friday. No person was injured during the incident.

The Delhi Traffic Police said vehicles including buses and trucks are stuck in the jam and commuters are now being asked to avoid the stretch.

In Delhi’s Tughlakabad, police said there’s an obstruction in traffic from Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range to Faridabad road due to some construction work on the road.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police also received complaints from people at Peergarhi about traffic jams and have asked the district police to look into it.

Pushp Vihar road and Pankha road also witnessed heavy traffic following barricading of the routes by the police. Commuters have been asked to take alternate routes.

Traffic also lined up on Dwarka flyover and NH 48 with a waiting time of at least 8-10 minutes.

Click here for more

Police said personnel have been deployed in the area to divert traffic, issue challans and distribute face masks to people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X