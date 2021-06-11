Delhi: Goods truck breaks down in Gokalpuri, leads to traffic jam till Bhajanpura

Traffic also lined up on Dwarka flyover and NH 48 with a waiting time of at least 8-10 minutes. (Express file photo)

A heavy goods vehicle (HGV) truck broke down on the carriage in Northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri leading to traffic snarls on the carriageway till Bhajanpura, said the police on Friday. No person was injured during the incident.

The Delhi Traffic Police said vehicles including buses and trucks are stuck in the jam and commuters are now being asked to avoid the stretch.

In Delhi’s Tughlakabad, police said there’s an obstruction in traffic from Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range to Faridabad road due to some construction work on the road.

Police also received complaints from people at Peergarhi about traffic jams and have asked the district police to look into it.

Pushp Vihar road and Pankha road also witnessed heavy traffic following barricading of the routes by the police. Commuters have been asked to take alternate routes.

Traffic also lined up on Dwarka flyover and NH 48 with a waiting time of at least 8-10 minutes.

Police said personnel have been deployed in the area to divert traffic, issue challans and distribute face masks to people.