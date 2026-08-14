Independence Day 2026: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory for August 15

Delhi traffic restrictions on August 15 will affect several roads around Independence Day celebrations. Check the routes to avoid and traffic advisory details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readAug 14, 2026 02:19 PM IST
Security personnel checking at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)Security personnel checking at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Delhi Traffic Advisory for August 15: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for August 15 in view of the Independence Day 2026 celebrations. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will be in place around the Red Fort for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am.

“Independence Day-2026 will be celebrated at the Red Fort on 15th August 2026, where the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India will address the nation. In view of the occasion and for the safety, security and convenience of the general public, certain traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in force in and around the Red Fort on 15.08.2026,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.

It further advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, leave early, avoid restricted roads, use alternate routes wherever possible and allow extra travel time. “Follow traffic signs, VMS and directions of Traffic Police personnel. Keep yourself updated through official Delhi Traffic Police advisories for real-time traffic information. Do not touch any suspicious or unidentified object. Immediately inform the nearest police personnel,” it said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2026: Delhi Metro to start services early on August 15, check timings

Traffic restrictions around Red Fort on August 15, 2026

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the following roads will remain closed to general traffic from 4 AM to 10 AM on August 15, 2026. These are:

  • Netaji Subhash Marg – Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk
  • Lothian Road – GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk
  • S.P. Mukherjee Marg – H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk
  • Chandni Chowk Road – Fountain Chowk to Red Fort
  • Nishad Raj Marg – Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg
  • Esplanade Road & Link Road – to Netaji Subhash Marg
  • Ring Road – Rajghat to ISBT Kashmere Gate

However, it added that only vehicles having valid labels will be permitted.

Roads to avoid on August 15

The Delhi Traffic Police further said that commuters without valid parking labels are advised to avoid the following roads from 4 AM to 10 AM on August 15. These are:

  • C-Hexagon, India Gate
  • Copernicus Marg
  • Mandi House
  • Tilak Marg
  • Mathura Road
  • BSZ Marg
  • Netaji Subhash Marg
  • J.L. Nehru Marg
  • Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate
  • Outer Ring Road via Salimgarh Bypass

Alternate routes

For North-South movement, commuters can take Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, S.P. Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Road.

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For East-West movement, commuters can use NH-24/NH-9 via Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapulla Road and Ring Road. Alternatively, they can take the DND route via Barapulla Road/Ring Road.

For travel from Trans-Yamuna to North Delhi, commuters can use Pusta Road, GT Road, Yudhister Setu and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Restrictions for commercial vehicles and buses

Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 midnight on August 14 to 11 AM on August 15, 2026. Interstate buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period, while city buses and DTC services will be diverted from the affected routes as per the traffic plan.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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