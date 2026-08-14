Independence Day 2026: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory for August 15

Delhi Traffic Advisory for August 15: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for August 15 in view of the Independence Day 2026 celebrations. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will be in place around the Red Fort for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am.

“Independence Day-2026 will be celebrated at the Red Fort on 15th August 2026, where the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India will address the nation. In view of the occasion and for the safety, security and convenience of the general public, certain traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in force in and around the Red Fort on 15.08.2026,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.