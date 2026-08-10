Delhi traffic likely to be hit as Pragati Maidan set to host Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav

Delhi traffic is likely to be affected as Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav 2026 is set to kick off at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan from August 12. The four-day event is likely to see a footfall of around 20,000 to 25,000. This could lead to increased traffic around Pragati Maidan and nearby roads.

Roads to avoid

In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said that the commuters are advised to avoid Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg during the event. It added that no vehicles will be allowed to stop or park on these roads and nearby areas between 7 am and 9 pm.

Vehicles found parked in these areas may be towed and action may be taken against the owners. Towed vehicles will be moved to the Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir.