Delhi traffic likely to be hit as Pragati Maidan set to host Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav

Delhi traffic is likely to be affected as Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav 2026 is set to kick off at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan from August 12. The four-day event is likely to see a footfall of around 20,000 to 25,000. This could lead to increased traffic around Pragati Maidan and nearby roads.
Roads to avoid
In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said that the commuters are advised to avoid Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg during the event. It added that no vehicles will be allowed to stop or park on these roads and nearby areas between 7 am and 9 pm.
Vehicles found parked in these areas may be towed and action may be taken against the owners. Towed vehicles will be moved to the Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir.
The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to use the Ring Road as an alternative route and avoid the affected roads wherever possible. The commuters are also advised to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.
Those travelling to ISBTs, railway stations or airports should plan their journey in advance and leave with sufficient time to reach their destination.
“Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.
About Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav 2026
The Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav 2026, also known as the Indian Business Expo, is a major trade event focused on the ‘Make in India’ initiative. It will bring traders, MSMEs, manufacturers, industry leaders, institutions and policymakers from across the country under one roof.
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According to the official website, the Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav will feature exhibitions, business networking, conferences, investment opportunities and cultural programmes. The event aims to support the country’s trade ecosystem and promote the vision of an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More