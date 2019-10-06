Delhi Traffic police wing to focus on road fines during festive season

In a bid to improve traffic regulation in the capital during the festive season, Delhi Police has bifurcated the traffic department into two teams — more than 300 teams have been deployed for prosecution and over 350 to regulate traffic.

Sources said this is a pilot project of the traffic police, and they will monitor the situation.

“If we receive a positive response, we will go ahead with this plan. As of now, we have installed 34 speed cameras in several areas across Delhi to detect speed limit violations, which continue to remain one of the most common offences. We are installing more cameras in the coming days,” a senior police officer said.

The amended Motor Vehicles Act, which came into effect on September 1, imposes stricter penalties to ensure road safety. Police said this has brought down the number of violations.

Special CP (Traffic) Taj Hassan said, “In view of the festive season, we have done strategic planning for regulation of traffic and enforcement of traffic laws. Our special priority is smooth regulation of traffic during the morning and evening peak hours. As of now, we have bifurcated traffic staff into two groups, in which one set of teams will focus on smooth regulation of traffic at vital junctions, so that there is no traffic congestion. We have formed over 300 teams for prosecution and over 350 for regulation of traffic.”

JCP (Traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said regulation teams will be assisted by a prosecution team, which is responsible for detecting and prosecuting vehicles violating road rules.

“This ensures that regulation of traffic is not affected while enforcing laws and rules for the safety of passengers. Special deployment has been made in places of Durga Puja, Diwali Mela and market areas in view of increased footfall,” he added.