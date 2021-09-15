Delhi traffic police prosecute people for tying ribbons and using danglers to hide number plates

The Delhi traffic police have started prosecuting people for tying ribbons and using danglers to hide their number plates from cameras. On Tuesday, the police prosecuted 250 violators and started drives in several parts of Delhi.

Special CP (traffic) Muktesh Chander said, “Such tricks, to hide a part of a number plate, to avoid prosecution of traffic offences by the camera, will not work. Delhi Traffic Police is keeping a close eye on such vehicles. Algorithms can figure out the correct number and traffic police can reach their doorsteps.”

Chander said they have prosecuted more than 250 vehicles till 5 PM on Tuesday for trying to hide the number plate by various means. “We are conducting regular drives in several parts of Delhi and prosecuting people,” he added.

The traffic police started these drives after they had noticed that their cameras captured the violators, but sometimes, one of the digits of the number plate was not clear and they ended up sending violation notices to the wrong persons. “We have found that motorcyclists are tying ribbons, changing the angle of the rear number plate and smudging to escape being penalised. Even drivers of four-wheelers and trucks are using ribbons, danglers to hide their number plates,” a senior police officer said.