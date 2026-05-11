Gave a fake number to traffic cops? Your challan may still find you

Delhi authorities will now verify an offender's identity via an instant SMS code before issuing road penalties. (Express Photo/ File)

Sometimes, when flagged down for an alleged traffic offence, drivers will attempt to dodge the fine by giving the police a wrong mobile number – hoping that the challan would go to the wrong recipient and perhaps get lost forever. Not any more, if the police have their way.

The Delhi Traffic Police have added a procedural layer to the system by which on-the-spot challans are issued to alleged offenders. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the number provided by the driver to verify it really belongs to the right recipient.

A senior Traffic Police officer said junk mobile phone numbers in the challan database have become a major problem for the department. It also causes needless anxiety to those who receive the challans based on the junk numbers.