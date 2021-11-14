Delhi Traffic Police step up measures to curb pollution

Intensifying measures to deal with the pollution crisis in the capital, the Delhi Traffic Police said it will prosecute all vehicles plying without pollution under control (PUC) certificates. To implement the same, over 550 personnel have been deployed at more than 170 locations such as petrol pumps, pickets, highways and main markets to stop vehicles and check for valid PUC certificates.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said, “We had already started working on the winter action plan in October. At the 170 locations, staff will be at different places to check all types of vehicles. We are also advising commuters to get PUC certificates at the earliest. We want people to breathe clean air and are working towards it.”

Following the Delhi Transport Department’s order, the traffic unit is also impounding diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10-15 years old found plying on the road.

“Our winter action plan is to help authorities curb air pollution. In the last 24 hours, we have already issued 504 PUC challans to violators and impounded old petrol (35) and diesel vehicles,” said a senior traffic police officer, after a meeting with Delhi government officers.

Most personnel are deployed near in Delhi.

Officers said trucks and tractors carrying construction material and rubble are also being ‘challaned’ if they aren’t covering the material with a tarpaulin or a sheet, which is mandatory under a rule issued by the road transport ministry.

“We have fined 873 such vehicles. Some vehicles are also being diverted to alternate highways and routes around Delhi to control traffic and pollution,” said the officer.

In the last 10 months, police issued over 59,644 challans for PUC certificate violations and 1,201 challans against people driving 10 to 15-year-old vehicles.