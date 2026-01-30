Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for road closures today for Martyrs’ Day 2026, January 30

Delhi Traffic Police directed motorists to "park vehicles only in designated parking areas. (Express Photo)

Martyrs’ Day 2026 Delhi Traffic Advisory: Traffic in several parts of central Delhi may be disrupted today, on Friday, January 30th, 2026, due to an official celebration at Mahatma Gandhi Smrithi Sthal, Rajghat, on Martyrs’ Day, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

In observance of the same, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning for commuters regarding potential disruptions to vehicular commutes.

According to the post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid impacted routes and take public transit.

It further directed motorists to “park vehicles only in designated parking areas” and to report any suspicious object or person to 112.