Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for road closures today for Martyrs’ Day 2026, January 30

Martyrs’ Day 2026 Delhi Traffic Advisory: Traffic in several parts of central Delhi may be disrupted today, on Friday, January 30th, 2026, due to an official celebration at Mahatma Gandhi Smrithi Sthal, Rajghat, on Martyrs’ Day, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.
In observance of the same, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning for commuters regarding potential disruptions to vehicular commutes.
According to the post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid impacted routes and take public transit.
It further directed motorists to “park vehicles only in designated parking areas” and to report any suspicious object or person to 112.
Several dignitaries are expected to attend the event, requiring increased security measures.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements in view of an official function on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day at and around Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat.
Date: 30.01.2026
Time: 09:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
📍 PUBLIC ADVISORY
Specific traffic restrictions will be implemented around routes leading to Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, beginning at 9:00 a.m. today and lasting until 12:00 p.m.
Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day, is observed across India on January 30 to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.
This day holds special significance as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948.
His legacy is remembered annually on this date, which is observed nationwide as ‘Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi’, or Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary.
