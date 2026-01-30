Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for road closures today for Martyrs’ Day 2026, January 30

Delhi Traffic Police directed motorists to "park vehicles only in designated parking areas. (Express Photo)Delhi Traffic Police directed motorists to "park vehicles only in designated parking areas. (Express Photo)
Martyrs’ Day 2026 Delhi Traffic Advisory: Traffic in several parts of central Delhi may be disrupted today, on Friday, January 30th, 2026, due to an official celebration at Mahatma Gandhi Smrithi Sthal, Rajghat, on Martyrs’ Day, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

In observance of the same, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning for commuters regarding potential disruptions to vehicular commutes.

According to the post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid impacted routes and take public transit.

READ: 2-minute silence on January 30: How the tradition began

It further directed motorists to “park vehicles only in designated parking areas” and to report any suspicious object or person to 112.

Several dignitaries are expected to attend the event, requiring increased security measures.

Diversions at the following points:

  • ITO Chowk
  • Delhi Gate
  • Guru Nanak Chowk
  • Shantivan Chowk
  • Rajghat DTC Depot
  • IP Flyover

Traffic restrictions:

Specific traffic restrictions will be implemented around routes leading to Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, beginning at 9:00 a.m. today and lasting until 12:00 p.m.

  • ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on BSZ Marg
  • Shanti Van Chowk till IP Flyover
  • Asaf Ali Road – Delhi Gate to NS Marg
  • Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg
  • Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover
  • Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bye Pass

Know more about Martyrs’ Day:

Mahatma Gandhi (Express Archive) Mahatma Gandhi (Express Archive)

Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day, is observed across India on January 30 to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.

This day holds special significance as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948.

Story continues below this ad

His legacy is remembered annually on this date, which is observed nationwide as ‘Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi’, or Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary.

