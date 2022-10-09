scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory for Eid and Valmiki Jayanti today

For the Maharishi Valmiki Janmotsav, a Shobha Yatra will be held from Red Fort to the Mandir Marg area. More than 3,000 people will participate in the procession, which will start around 2 pm, according to the police.

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters about the traffic arrangements in the city. (File)

With Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters about the traffic arrangements in the city.

The police said they are anticipating thousands of people will participate in the processions across districts for Eid. Similarly, devotees of Maharishi Valmiki will visit temples in large numbers, leading to a huge gathering. They added cultural events and Shobha Yatras will also be held in the city.

“The area from Bara Hindu Rao towards Jama Masjid will be blocked due to the Eid procession. This will be one of the biggest processions in Delhi. Other places such as Shastri Park area, Dayalpur, Mehrauli, Patel Nagar, Jaitpur, Jamia Nagar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Gandhi Nagar, Shakarpur area, NSP etc will also witness traffic congestion for hours because of the festivities,” said an official.

The Traffic Police said commuters should avoid roads and stretches where the processions will be taken out. People going towards the New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, and Nizamuddin railway station have been advised to leave hours before their journey schedule, they added.

“Around 4 pm, another Shobha Yatra will be held at Khichdipur Colony and Tilak Nagar. Before noon, processions will be taken out from Nishant Traders Chowk and Nand Nagri. Around 2 pm, cultural events will be held at Sudamapuri and Mohan Garden area,” said the police.

Officials at the Traffic Police Control Room said main restrictions on the movement of traffic will be in force at Bara Hindu Rao Marg, Chawri Bazar Road, Qutub Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ajmeri Gate Road, DBG Road, Panchkuian Marg, Mandir Marg among other areas.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 09:31:42 am
