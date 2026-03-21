Spy cameras, payment logs are key evidence in Delhi extortion racket

A WhatsApp group of drivers and transporters, named ‘D’; a register detailing payment to informers; copy of complaints trying to frame traffic police officers and a black spy camera — this is what the Delhi Police has cited as key evidence in its 55-page chargesheet against a syndicate that allegedly lured traffic personnel with bribes, made their videos and then blackmailed them, The Indian Express has learnt.

The racket was busted in January with the arrest of three gang leaders — Raju Meena, Jeeshan Ali and Rinku Rana. The gangs allegedly assured transporters that no challan would be issued against their vehicles bearing the stickers that were sold to them by the syndicate, which then looped in traffic personnel in their area and gave them a commission to clear these vehicles. Submitted in the Saket Court last week, the chargesheet details how Jeeshan Ali’s gang allegedly compelled traffic police personnel to pay extortion money, and then try to get them suspended.

The court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet.

Amid the probe, police officers have till now seized property worth Rs. 2 crore bought by Jeeshan over the past two years, including a plot priced at Rs 1.32 crore in Begampur area last April.

Around six different accounts were used by him to receive payments of more than Rs 20 lakh, said officers.

The chargesheet, as per officers, states that during a raid at his office at Furniture Block of Kirti Nagar, log books with names of drivers and informers were recovered, along with a spy camera with footage of blurred images and videos. One of the clips shows Ali holding Rs 200 notes while standing opposite traffic personnel.

Giving an example of one of the many bribery complaints, an officer said that the syndicate got a complaint filed against a sub-inspector and got it stamped by the Transport department.

“ A driver named Adil claimed that a SI at Madhuban chowk demanded Rs 1500 to let his vehicle pass, and that he had video footage,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Moreover, the chargesheet identifies a mole in the Kalkaji traffic circle, who helped Jeeshan, as Dilip Kumar.

This mole scanned the main entry and checkpoints in the area to inform the gang about police presence. “Jesshan then sent voice notes on the ‘D’ group, telling drivers about the routes to take on any given day,” the officer said.

“Kumar was paid a monthly handout of Rs 7,000 along with some stickers, which he was allowed to sell to the drivers he could find,” the officer further added.

Another such middleman was Chandan Chaudhary, who would buy stickers from Jeeshan for Rs 1,800, and sell it to drivers and transporters for Rs. 2,500 or more. The chargesheet also identified ‘video-makers’ for the gang — Gaurav Thakur and Sikander. They are yet to be arrested, officers said.

As per police officers, the chargesheet contains a victim’s account – a statement from a traffic police head constable (HC) posted in the Connaught Place, narrating his first meeting with Jeeshan, and a ‘fake’ video of him, which popped on X seven months later.

Story continues below this ad

“Jeeshan came to CP sometime around May, and told the traffic police personnel that they issue stickers to commercial vehicles. He told traffic personnel that if they want to do their job peacefully, they should let these vehicles pass during the ‘No-Entry’ hours or risk getting ‘videotaped’,” the traffic personnel has claimed, said officers, citing the chargesheet.

About seven months later, on December 25, 2025, around 4: 30 pm, the Head Constable received a cake emoji from an unknown number via WhatsApp.

He then received a video, and a subsequent call. “A man claiming to work for Jeeshan Ali threatened to leak the video on X, and demanded Rs. 1 lakh to not do so,” the traffic personnel was quoted as saying in the chargesheet.

The racket had come on the radar after another gang leader, Raju Meena, allegedly asked for sexual favours from female traffic police personnel for not releasing their videos.