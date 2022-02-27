Delhi traffic police prosecute over 300 buses, impound 19 in 4 days for plying without permission

The Delhi Police traffic unit prosecuted more than 300 buses and impounded at least 19 under the Motor Vehicles Act between February 22 and February 25 for plying without a proper permit.

The police officials said most of these buses had contract permits or all-India tourist permits but were violating the norms by taking passengers from different routes and changing destination points.

The police said they had received information about the violation and conducted checking in all ranges in Delhi. A total of 323 buses were tagged as “daggamar” and prosecuted, said the police.

“Among all the buses, 152 buses were prosecuted in the eastern range, 95 in the central, 29 in the outer, 30 in the southern and seven in the west and New Delhi region,” said joint commissioner of police (traffic) Vivek Kishore.

As per the contract carriage permit, the buses are allowed to pick up passengers from one place and drop them at a particular destination. The police said the buses are not allowed to deviate or pick up and drop passengers between originating and destination points.

“Despite the clear instructions, we found that many of the buses take passengers from different spots and offer them seats. They violate the contract carriage permit conditions and cause road safety issues by stopping at different spots,” said an officer.