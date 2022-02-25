Delhi: Traffic police ask commuters to avoid Modi Mill flyover owing to repair work

Owing to repair work, the Delhi traffic police has asked commuters to avoid the Modi Mill flyover stretch that connects Kalkaji Mandir, Sukhdev Vihar, CRRI, Badarpur and the surrounding areas.

“The repairing work for rehabilitation and strengthening of Modi Mill flyover (half carriageway including loops on Kalkaji Mandir loops to Sukhdev Vihar Metro Side) is in progress from February 22. The traffic will ply on half the carriageway of the flyover and will remain affected during repair work. Hence, the commuters are advised to avoid this route and take alternative roads,” the traffic police said.

The stretch on the Outer Ring Road is also one of the key stretches that provide alternative routes to Badarpur from Sarai Kale Khan and save commuters from the Ashram Chowk traffic snarls.

After the Ashram underpass construction work started, commuters travelling from Sarai Kale Khan to Badarpur via Mathura Road and Ashram were advised to avoid the Mathura Road. The vehicles coming from Sarai Kale Khan and taking a left turn towards Badarpur were asked to take the C V Raman-Mathura Road or Captain Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for Badarpur.

Similarly, people travelling on the Mathura Road from Nizamuddin who want to cross Ashram to reach Badarpur were advised to take the Captain Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover to reach their destinations.

“What is the alternative route? The Ashram Road is also closed. The rehabilitation and repair work should be delayed till the Ashram Chowk work is completed. Captain Gaur Marg and Modi Mill Flyover route was suggested by traffic police to reduce snarls at the Ashram Chowk and now this alternate route is also partially closed,” Sanjay Rawal, a commuter, said.