What are Delhiites being challaned for?

When Delhiites are caught violating the traffic laws in 2022, they get challaned by either an official of the traffic police or an automated violation camera.

The traffic police deal with a broader range of violations, while an automated violation camera issue more challans and fines.

Automated violation cameras this year:

*The cameras have fined the public a total of Rs 84,15,53,900 spread out over 1,33,031 challans to date this year.

*The cameras issue an average of 492,291 challans each month.

*The cameras issued 18,90,430 challans for speeding.

*The cameras issued 7,22,021 challans for jumping red lights.

*The cameras issued 5,16,561 challans for violating stop lines.

*The cameras issued 548 challans for driving against the flow of traffic.

Traffic police this year:

*The police have fined the public a total of Rs 2,09,28,000 spread out over 36,429 challans.

*The police issue an average of 1,24,069 challans each month.

*The police issued 2,65,084 challans for improper and obstructive parking.

*The police issued 2,05,240 challans for driving without a helmet.

*The police issued 94,869 challans for violation of signs like one way signs etc.

*The police issued 1,08,412 challans for driving without a licence.

*The police issued 88,389 challans for driving without PUCC certification.

*The police issued 72,121 challans for driving without insurance.

*The police issued 70,272 challans for allowing an unauthorised person to drive.

*The police issued 44,758 challans for jumping red lights.

*The police issued 43,353 challans for not wearing seatbelts.

*The police issued 35, 380 challans for violation of time restrictions in No Entry zones.

*The police issued 26,711 challans for Registration Certificate violations.

*The police issued 23,209 challans for dangerous driving.

*The police issued 21,441 challans for driving against the flow of traffic.

*The police issued 19,266 challans for using a mobile phone while driving.

*The police issued 18,931 challans for missing rearview mirrors.

*The police issued 18,772 challans for permit violations.

*The police issued 14,175 challans with respect to No Entry (e-rickshaw)

*The police issued 13,874 challans for obstructive driving with an extra passenger on the driver seat.

*The police issued 13,225 challans for triple riding.

*The police issued 10,331 challans for driving without a reflector.