scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

What are Delhiites being challaned for?

Several Delhiites were caught violating the traffic laws in 2022 and were challaned. Here's what they were fined for.

When Delhiites are caught violating the traffic laws in 2022, they get challaned by either an official of the traffic police or an automated violation camera. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra, file)

When Delhiites are caught violating the traffic laws in 2022, they get challaned by either an official of the traffic police or an automated violation camera.

The traffic police deal with a broader range of violations, while an automated violation camera issue more challans and fines.

Automated violation cameras this year:

*The cameras have fined the public a total of Rs 84,15,53,900 spread out over 1,33,031 challans to date this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

*The cameras issue an average of 492,291 challans each month.

*The cameras issued 18,90,430 challans for speeding.

*The cameras issued 7,22,021 challans for jumping red lights.

*The cameras issued 5,16,561 challans for violating stop lines.

*The cameras issued 548 challans for driving against the flow of traffic.

Traffic police this year:

*The police have fined the public a total of Rs 2,09,28,000 spread out over 36,429 challans.

*The police issue an average of 1,24,069 challans each month.

*The police issued 2,65,084 challans for improper and obstructive parking.

*The police issued 2,05,240 challans for driving without a helmet.

*The police issued 94,869 challans for violation of signs like one way signs etc.

*The police issued 1,08,412 challans for driving without a licence.

*The police issued 88,389 challans for driving without PUCC certification.

*The police issued 72,121 challans for driving without insurance.

*The police issued 70,272 challans for allowing an unauthorised person to drive.

*The police issued 44,758 challans for jumping red lights.

*The police issued 43,353 challans for not wearing seatbelts.

Advertisement

*The police issued 35, 380 challans for violation of time restrictions in No Entry zones.

*The police issued 26,711 challans for Registration Certificate violations.

*The police issued 23,209 challans for dangerous driving.

*The police issued 21,441 challans for driving against the flow of traffic.

*The police issued 19,266 challans for using a mobile phone while driving.

*The police issued 18,931 challans for missing rearview mirrors.

*The police issued 18,772 challans for permit violations.

Advertisement

*The police issued 14,175 challans with respect to No Entry (e-rickshaw)

*The police issued 13,874 challans for obstructive driving with an extra passenger on the driver seat.

*The police issued 13,225 challans for triple riding.

More from Delhi

*The police issued 10,331 challans for driving without a reflector.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:41:04 am
Next Story

Newborn found abandoned near dustbin in Mumbai’s Borivali, police get calls for adoption 

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Premium
Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?
Thor Love and Thunder

Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

King Charles to be officially proclaimed monarch today
Live Updates

King Charles to be officially proclaimed monarch today

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show
Haryana

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things
Weekend Read

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things

Premium
Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief
Delhi Confidential

Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain
Brahmastra Review

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement