Delhi traffic police issue advisory in light of Ramleela rally

The Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory in light of the ongoing Kisan Garjana rally, organised by the Bharatiya Kishan Sangh at the Ramleela Ground in Delhi Monday. The event is expected to take place from 11 am to 6 pm.

Traffic will be diverted from Maharaj Ranjeet Singh Marg and Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, the Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, the Delhi Gate and JLN Marg, the Kamala Market Roundabout to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbuti Marg, and Paharganj Chowk.

The traffic police have also said that restrictions, regulations, and diversions may be imposed at Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to the Kamala Market Roundabout, on JLN Marg from the Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk, from the Kamala Market Roundabout to Guru Nanak Chowk, on Chaman Lal Marg, from Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road, and from Paharganj Chowk and the Jhandewalan Roundabout, as well as the stretch from the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to the Ajmeri Gate.

The police have also requested the public to avoid these stretches and reach railway stations and the airport well in advance, use public transport, and park vehicles at only designated locations. An appeal has also been issued to identify unidentified objects.