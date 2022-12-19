scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Delhi traffic police issue advisory in light of Ramleela rally

Traffic will be diverted from Maharaj Ranjeet Singh Marg and Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, the Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, the Delhi Gate and JLN Marg, the Kamala Market Roundabout to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbuti Marg, and Paharganj Chowk.

The police have also requested the public to avoid these stretches and reach railway stations and the airport well in advance, use public transport, and park vehicles at only designated locations. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory in light of the ongoing Kisan Garjana rally, organised by the Bharatiya Kishan Sangh at the Ramleela Ground in Delhi Monday. The event is expected to take place from 11 am to 6 pm.

Traffic will be diverted from Maharaj Ranjeet Singh Marg and Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, the Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, the Delhi Gate and JLN Marg, the Kamala Market Roundabout to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbuti Marg, and Paharganj Chowk.

The traffic police have also said that restrictions, regulations, and diversions may be imposed at Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to the Kamala Market Roundabout, on JLN Marg from the Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk, from the Kamala Market Roundabout to Guru Nanak Chowk, on Chaman Lal Marg, from Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road, and from Paharganj Chowk and the Jhandewalan Roundabout, as well as the stretch from the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to the Ajmeri Gate.

More from Delhi

The police have also requested the public to avoid these stretches and reach railway stations and the airport well in advance, use public transport, and park vehicles at only designated locations. An appeal has also been issued to identify unidentified objects.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 05:12:43 pm
Next Story

WATCH: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni’s silence slowly turns to tears of joy as he soaks in his team’s World Cup final win

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close