Delhi traffic cop dragged on car’s bonnet

A traffic head constable was dragged for a few metres on the bonnet of a car after he tried to stop the vehicle in Northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, officers said.

Senior officers said on February 9, when the head constable was at Prem Bali Pul area of Shalimar Bagh, he saw a car approaching and sensing something suspicious, he tried to stop the vehicle. However, the vehicle didn’t stop and hit him. He fell on the bonnet and held onto the wiper for a few metres before falling on the ground, an officer said.

Subsequently, an officer on a two-wheeler chased the car and after 30 minutes of tailing them, he eventually apprehended the four occupants of the car, all juveniles. Police have lodged a case under IPC section pertaining to obstructing a public servant and other appropriate sections.