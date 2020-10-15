Delhi traffic cop dragged on car bonnet, horrifying moment caught on CCTV

Police said the incident took place around 5 pm on Monday on the carriageway going towards Tilak Nagar from Dhaula Kuan and an FIR has been registered

A Delhi Traffic Police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for several metres in South-West Delhi’s Cantonment area after he tried to stop the driver for rash driving. The accused, Shubham Kumar, managed to escape but was later caught by the locals.

Police said the incident took place around 5 pm on Monday on the carriageway going towards Tilak Nagar from Dhaula Kuan and an FIR has been registered. “On the basis of a complaint filed by the traffic constable, Mahipal Yadav, we have registered an FIR under IPC sections 186,353, 279, and 337 against him at the Delhi Cannt police station,” a senior police officer said.

#JUSTIN: A @dtptraffic constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car in South-West Delhi’s Cantonment area on Monday evening after he tried to stop the vehicle for prosecution as the driver was driving rashly. The accused managed to escape but he was caught later. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/q6xklfdyaz — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) October 15, 2020

CCTV footage of the incident shows constable Mahipal Yadav desperately holding onto the car’s wiper as the accused tries to shake him off the bonnet. Moments later, Yadav falls on his back before the vehicle speeds away. Another traffic cop was also seen chasing the driver after hitchhiking a ride on a two-wheeler.

“At around 5.10 pm, Yadav saw a white car having a fancy number plate being driven in a zig-zag way. He signalled the car driver to stop. The driver slowed down the vehicle but suddenly accelerated it. He tried to stop him and fell on the car’s bonnet and grabbed its wiper. But instead of stopping his car, the accused dragged him on the bonnet and managed to escape after he fell off the bonnet. He was later chased by the public and local police and was arrested,” an officer said.

