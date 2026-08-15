Delhi traffic alert: Mehrauli-Badarpur Road to remain congested for a month due to metro work

Mehrauli-Badarpur Road traffic: Congestion likely for a month due to metro work (Image generated using AI)

Delhi traffic advisory: Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road in Delhi is set to witness traffic congestion for a month due to ongoing metro construction work. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is carrying out construction work for the Delhi Metro Phase-IV corridor between Tughlakabad and Aerocity.

As part of the project, DMRC is constructing a portal beam between Pillar Nos. 40 and 37 near Sainik Farm Gate No. 2.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, one carriageway of MB Road from Khanpur towards Saket Metro has been closed to facilitate the construction work. Traffic in both directions will now move through the remaining carriageway, reducing the available road space and potentially leading to congestion.