Delhi traffic alert: Mehrauli-Badarpur Road to remain congested for a month due to metro work

Delhi traffic advisory: Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road in Delhi is set to witness traffic congestion for a month due to ongoing metro construction work. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is carrying out construction work for the Delhi Metro Phase-IV corridor between Tughlakabad and Aerocity.
As part of the project, DMRC is constructing a portal beam between Pillar Nos. 40 and 37 near Sainik Farm Gate No. 2.
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, one carriageway of MB Road from Khanpur towards Saket Metro has been closed to facilitate the construction work. Traffic in both directions will now move through the remaining carriageway, reducing the available road space and potentially leading to congestion.
“The traffic restrictions will remain in place for approximately one month, from August 15 to September 14, 2026. Commuters are likely to face heavier traffic, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours,” the advisory said.
It further advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time to avoid delays. It urged them to follow temporary traffic signs, barricades and instructions from traffic police personnel.
Commuters are advised to avoid the MB Road stretch between Khanpur T-Point and Saket Metro Station and take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion, delays and inconvenience.
Suggested alternative routes
For commuters coming from Lado Sarai, the suggested route is via Lado Sarai T-Point, Anuvart Marg, T.B. Hospital, PTS Red Light, Press Enclave Road, Sheikh Sarai Red Light on BRT Road, Khanpur Light and then MB Road.
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Those travelling from Khanpur can take the route via Khanpur T-Point, BRT Corridor, Sheikh Sarai T-Point, Press Enclave Road, PTS T-Point, Aurobindo Marg, Anuvart Marg and Lado Sarai T-Point.
Commuters coming from the Pramod Mahajan side can use Press Enclave Road, Sheikh Sarai Red Light on BRT Road and Khanpur Light before joining MB Road.
For those travelling from the Mandir Marg side, the suggested route is via Press Enclave Road, Sheikh Sarai Red Light on BRT Road and Khanpur Light before joining MB Road.
The Delhi Traffic Police also advised commercial and heavy vehicles to avoid the affected stretches and use designated alternative routes. Commuters are encouraged to use alternative routes and public transport wherever possible.
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“Commuters are advised to use alternate routes and public transport wherever feasible. Delhi Traffic Police requests the public to cooperate and follow the diversion plan for smooth and safe movement of traffic during the construction work,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More