BRICS motorcade rehearsal: Traffic curbs on 35+ Delhi roads today, check routes

Commuters travelling through Central and South Delhi on Tuesday can expect diversions and delays, with a BRICS Summit motorcade rehearsal set to affect traffic on more than 35 roads between 11 am and 3 pm.
The Delhi Traffic Police has identified 22 diversion points and advised commuters to avoid affected stretches where possible, leave early and use the Metro.
The BRICS Summit is scheduled from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.
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Among the major roads likely to be affected are Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.
A detailed advisory, listing the affected roads and diversion routes, was also posted online to help commuters plan their journeys.
Traffic restrictions will be imposed at several prominent intersections, including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Patel Chowk, the RML Hospital roundabout, Vande Mataram Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Moti Bagh Flyover.
At Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, vehicles will not be allowed towards Mathura Road and Tilak Marg, with traffic diverted through BSZ Marg, IP Marg, Delhi Gate and Sikandra Road depending on the direction of travel.
Commercial vehicles will face restrictions at Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards W-Point, while diversions will also be in place around Mir Dard Chowk for traffic heading towards Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg.
Movement towards the C-Hexagon and Outer Circle will be regulated at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, while restrictions will also be imposed at Janpath and Connaught Place.
Motorists have been advised to use alternative arterial roads and diversion routes through Kali Bari Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Marg, Minto Road and Barakhamba Road.
At Patel Chowk, traffic towards Windsor Place and RBI on Sansad Marg will be restricted, while diversions will be enforced through Ashoka Road, GPO, Sansad Marg and Connaught Place.
Dhaula Kuan, Lodhi Road and Mathura Road under watch
Traffic is also expected to be affected around Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh and the Africa Avenue area, with diversions through Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg, NH-48 and Rao Tula Ram Marg.
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Motorists travelling towards IGI Airport and Gurgaon from the affected areas have been advised to use NH-48 and other designated diversion routes.
A series of restrictions will also be enforced along Lodhi Road and Mathura Road, including at Madarsa T-Point, the intersections of Lodhi Road with Amrita Sher-Gil Marg, Max Mueller Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg and Archbishop Macarius Marg, Neela Gumbad and the underpass near Lodhi Flyover.
Traffic towards Bharat Mandapam from the Mathura Road side will also be regulated at designated points, including the underpass near Lodhi Flyover and the U-turn opposite DPS on Mathura Road.
At Ring Road and Bhairon Road, traffic towards Bhairon Marg will be restricted, while diversions will be enforced through Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and Rajghat.
Mandi House, Bharat Mandapam routes affected
Restrictions will also be imposed around Mandi House, affecting movement towards Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Copernicus Marg. Traffic will be diverted through Barakhamba Road and Sikandra Marg.
Police have urged commuters to follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed on the roads and avoid unnecessary travel through the affected stretches during the rehearsal.
Emergency and essential service vehicles will be given priority passage, according to the advisory.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More