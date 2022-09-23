Stretches Delhiites should avoid because of waterlogging, potholes

In the wake of recent rainfall, the Delhi Traffic Police has received reports of waterlogging, trees falling, and potholes across the national capital, with motorcycle staff and cranes being deployed to regulate traffic and clear routes. Other civic agencies, too, are contributing manpower and resources. As of 6 pm on Friday, the Traffic Police reported the following issues on road stretches that commuters have been advised to avoid:

WATERLOGGING

Libaspur underpass on GT Road

The Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut on the Ring Road.

CDR Chowk on Anuvrat Marg

Andheria Mor (Gurugram direction) and Vasant Kunj on MG Road

Under the Nizamuddin bridge on the Ring Road

The Singhu border near the petrol pump on NH-1.

Near Sainik Farm on MB Road

The stretch from the W-Point to the Zoo red light on Mathura Road

Near the Kendriya Sachivalaya on Pandit Pant Marg

From Ardhchini to the PTS red light on Aurobindo Marg

Near the Qutb Minar on Anuvart Marg.

Under the Azad Market Flyover on Rani Jhansi Road.

FALLEN TREES

Near Shivaji Stadium on Shahid Bhagat Marg

Near Dilshad Garden on Dilshad Garden road

Near the Qutb Minar on MB Road.

In Hauz Khas Market on Hauz Khas Market road

Near Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg

Near Laxmibai College on GTK Road

Near the Dwarka Sector 6,7 red light on Dwarka Road

Near DPS Vasant Kunj (south side) on Vasant Kunj road.

Near Gharonda apartment on Sreshta Vihar road.

Behind Andhra Education on Press Enclave road.

Near Shah Jat Gaon on August Kranti Marg

Kalkaji Main Road on Kalkaji road

The stretch from Nanak Piyau to Laxmi Bai college on GTK road

Near Mrignayi Chowk in Dilshad Garden, on GT Road

Lajpat Nagar bus stand on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

The Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in B Block Mangolpuri, on the Mangolpuri main road

Near Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar, on Choudhary Gulab Singh Marg

Near Katwaria Sarai on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg

Karol Bagh Hathi Chowk on Gangadhar Mandir Marg

RK Khanna Tennis stadium (IIT side) on Africa Avenue Road

Africa Avenue Tennis Stadium on Africa Avenue Road

Near the side of Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg.

POTHOLES LOCATED IN

Azad Market Chowk

R/A Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road

Ring Road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh

Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road

Near RML hospital on Talkatora road

Near INA Market on Aurobindo Marg

Azad Market near DCM Chowk

Telco T point

Dauli Piyau, Najafgarh road

Rafi Marg in front of Neeti Aayog

Peeragarhi Chowk, Rohtak Road

Near Swami Dayanand Hospital, Seemapuri

MB Road, near Karni Singh Shooting Range