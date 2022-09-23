Stretches Delhiites should avoid because of waterlogging, potholes

In the wake of recent rainfall, the Delhi Traffic Police has received reports of waterlogging, trees falling, and potholes across the national capital, with motorcycle staff and cranes being deployed to regulate traffic and clear routes. Other civic agencies, too, are contributing manpower and resources. As of 6 pm on Friday, the Traffic Police reported the following issues on road stretches that commuters have been advised to avoid:
Libaspur underpass on GT Road
The Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut on the Ring Road.
CDR Chowk on Anuvrat Marg
Andheria Mor (Gurugram direction) and Vasant Kunj on MG Road
Under the Nizamuddin bridge on the Ring Road
The Singhu border near the petrol pump on NH-1.
Near Sainik Farm on MB Road
The stretch from the W-Point to the Zoo red light on Mathura Road
Near the Kendriya Sachivalaya on Pandit Pant Marg
From Ardhchini to the PTS red light on Aurobindo Marg
Near the Qutb Minar on Anuvart Marg.
Under the Azad Market Flyover on Rani Jhansi Road.
Near Shivaji Stadium on Shahid Bhagat Marg
Near Dilshad Garden on Dilshad Garden road
Near the Qutb Minar on MB Road.
In Hauz Khas Market on Hauz Khas Market road
Near Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg
Near Laxmibai College on GTK Road
Near the Dwarka Sector 6,7 red light on Dwarka Road
Near DPS Vasant Kunj (south side) on Vasant Kunj road.
Near Gharonda apartment on Sreshta Vihar road.
Behind Andhra Education on Press Enclave road.
Near Shah Jat Gaon on August Kranti Marg
Kalkaji Main Road on Kalkaji road
The stretch from Nanak Piyau to Laxmi Bai college on GTK road
Near Mrignayi Chowk in Dilshad Garden, on GT Road
Lajpat Nagar bus stand on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg
The Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in B Block Mangolpuri, on the Mangolpuri main road
Near Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar, on Choudhary Gulab Singh Marg
Near Katwaria Sarai on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg
Karol Bagh Hathi Chowk on Gangadhar Mandir Marg
RK Khanna Tennis stadium (IIT side) on Africa Avenue Road
Africa Avenue Tennis Stadium on Africa Avenue Road
Near the side of Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg.
Azad Market Chowk
R/A Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road
Ring Road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh
Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road
Near RML hospital on Talkatora road
Near INA Market on Aurobindo Marg
Azad Market near DCM Chowk
Telco T point
Dauli Piyau, Najafgarh road
Rafi Marg in front of Neeti Aayog
Peeragarhi Chowk, Rohtak Road
Near Swami Dayanand Hospital, Seemapuri
MB Road, near Karni Singh Shooting Range
Booker Prize-winning British author Hilary Mantel passes away at 70; her life in pictures
Booker Prize-winning British author Hilary Mantel passes away at 70; her life in pictures