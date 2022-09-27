scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Here are the Delhi roads that could see heavy traffic this festive season

Listing road stretches that are likely to see heavy traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police has asked people to make travel plans, taking into account the amount of time it would take to traverse these roads.

Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic, the traffic police said. (Express/File)

Expecting heavy traffic on Delhi roads with the onset of the festive season, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, pointing out road stretches that are likely to see heavy traffic. The police have also asked people to make travel plans, taking into account the amount of time it would take to traverse roads where popular temples are located.

“The commuters going to IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route. Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the nearby police post, PCR van or staff deployed on duty,” the traffic advisory said.

Navratri started on Monday and the season will continue till Dussehra on October 5.

The police said that the main temples that will attract large gatherings during Navratri celebrations are:

Main temples, which attract large gathering during Navratras celebration

The traffic police have also come out with an advisory regarding the areas where Ramlila will be held so that people can plan their commute accordingly.

The police advisory stated that restrictions may be imposed on the movement of general traffic on Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Darya Ganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Turkman Gate depending on the crowd situation after 5 PM between September 25 and October 5 as major Ramlilas will be staged at Ramlila Ground and Red Fort in Delhi and important dignitaries are expected to be present there.

The areas that may see increased traffic are:

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 09:30:39 am
