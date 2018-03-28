Delhi traders stage mega rally in Ramlila Maidan against sealing drive — All you need to know

Around seven lakh business establishments and over 3,000 commercial markets across the city will remain closed on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) Around seven lakh business establishments and over 3,000 commercial markets across the city will remain closed on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

Demanding protection from the ongoing sealing drive, traders are observing a strike in New Delhi on Wednesday. Around seven lakh business establishments and over 3,000 commercial markets across the city will remain closed, including Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place and Lajpat Nagar. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), All Delhi Traders, Vyapari and Workers Association have also organised a mega rally in Ramlila Maidan.

“Trade and commerce in Delhi will remain completely closed on March 28 and both wholesale and retail markets will observe trade bandh. More than 3,000 commercial markets of Delhi will remain closed,” Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of CAIT, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What is the sealing drive?

The Supreme Court has ordered sealing of commercial establishments across the city over non-payment of conversion charges, encroachment, and illegal construction, as mandated by provisions in the Delhi Master Plan 2021. The drive, which is being carried out by the three municipal corporations, is being overseen by a monitoring committee appointed by the court. The committee began the process on December 17, 2017. Thousands of shops have been sealed in the last three months.

Why are traders protesting?

Traders are demanding that the Centre introduce a Bill or promulgate an Ordinance to stop the sealing drive. They also seek protection from the drive. Traders have simultaneously asked the AAP-led Delhi government to move a Bill in the state Assembly to temporarily stop the sealing, and forward the same to the Centre for approval.

Khandelwal said, “The trade and economy of Delhi are badly affected and in the last three months; business has dropped 40 per cent. If this continues, traders will be left with no option but to shift their business to neighbouring cities which will cause huge revenue loss to the Delhi Government.”

Who is taking part in the protest today?

The protest in Ramlila Maidan will be observed by thousands of traders, employees and businessmen. Their families will participate in the strike as well. Traders will not send their children to schools and colleges as a mark of protest.

According to Khandelwal, the transport and logistics sector will also support the strike and transport companies will remain closed today. Around 150 buses and e-rickshaws will reportedly help transport the traders from various markets to the site of the protest.

Which markets are closed today?

The markets that will be closed today include Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, South Extension, Rajouri Garden, Chawri Bazar, Lajpat Nagar and Laxmi Nagar.

What is the Delhi govt’s stand on the sealing?

The Delhi Assembly, earlier this month, passed a resolution demanding that the Centre take steps to stop the sealing drive. The resolution stated: “Sealing should immediately be stopped. De-seal the already sealed shops.” It was passed by voice vote. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, had described the sealing as a “dangerous attack” on traders.

A delegation of AAP, BJP and Congress members later met the SC-appointed monitoring committee and sought immediate relief for traders in the city. The panel, however, did not provide any assurance on the same. It suggested the parties move the apex court or bring an Ordinance on the issue.

What is the Delhi Master Plan 2021?

This is a document which provides guidelines, policies, development code and space requirements for socio-economic activities supporting the city’s population during the plan period. While the first was promulgated in 1962, it was revised in 1982 to create the Master Plan 2001. It was revised against and notified in 2007 to create the Master Plan 2021.

The city’s plan was amended in February this year, in a bid to protect owners of commercial establishments. It also included increasing Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of local shopping complexes from the existing 180% to 300%, reduction of conversion charges, and allowed the amalgamation of plots for parking.

Did the amendments become part of the Master Plan 2021?

No. The notification of amendments were stayed by the SC. A Bench, comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, observed that the attempt to make amendments to the Master Plan was contempt of court. “This is contempt, and nothing short of contempt,” the court said. “This dadagiri has to stop.”

The court pulled up the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the municipal bodies, asking whether environment impact assessments were carried out before the amendments were passed. It also asked whether issues such as safety, traffic, parking, and civic amenities were considered before the amendments were cleared.

(With inputs from PTI)

